RV Review: 2022 Wolf Pack 325PACK13 fifth wheel toy hauler

I know of a person who took their show on the road and went full time, working the event and entertainment business on the road. This is possible due to having a small inventory of products on-hand and then shipping their own creations in larger quantities to the shows they work in advance of their getting there.

While we talked a bit about the type of RV that suited this need in advance, ultimate fancy cabinetry and nice appointments won out. What I thought they needed was something like today’s Wolf Pack 325PACK13 fifth wheel toy hauler. What they got was something that has since proven less than ideal for their work/life balance.

Toy haulers

While many toy haulers have yet to come up to the fanciness standards of some of the nicer RVs out there, they aren’t far behind. Plus, toy haulers have the advantage of that huge garage. I’ve written countless articles about how this is great for work or for hobbies and all of that.

But this would also make a lot of sense if you have a larger family.

Starting at the back, in the olden days the couches on many Happijack bed lift systems weren’t exactly what you’d want to sit on, on purpose. They were often pretty lousy as couches and were little more than padded folding benches.

The Wolf Pack 325PACK13 has couches that would actually make the kids want to sit back there with folding arm rests that also incorporate cup holders. Each side can be lowered individually and there’s a table that can sit between them. So this would also be a nice space for family game night.

Wait. Do families even do family game night any longer?

Lots of room on the benches of the Wolf Pack 325PACK13

I could put six folks on those benches back there facing one another and using the included folding table for games or meals and such.

The couches also fold down into a bed, of course, and this is a fairly large sleeping surface. So it’s not a bad place to be dreaming about winning at tomorrow night’s family Monopoly game challenge.

Above the couches, of course, is a second large bed that comes down using the Happijack system as well. All told, you could easily sleep four adults back here, and that’s another circumstance worth considering.

This entire back garage of the Wolf Pack 325PACK13 is its own room complete with a glass door between it and the rest of the coach. There’s even a small half-bath back here with a tiny corner sink and a toilet.

If the weather suits, you can leave that huge ramp door down and put up the patio netting. The pets can run in and out and bark their greetings at the other pooches who are camping without your worrying about them having some nasty political discussion. Now, if only you could teach that one uncle not to talk politics, camping would be better.

Main living quarters

The main space in this rig features a 12-volt French door refrigerator, and a center peninsula kitchen that sports a large farmhouse sink. There’s also a decent pantry, but there’s a hidden loft over what is the bathroom area.

This could easily sleep at least one other adult, possibly two, although there’s no sitting up in bed. But they should be prepared to climb down the ladder in the middle of the night to pay off the rent on all those sodas or beers.

In the case of my traveling friend, this would be where I would put the inventory they have to bring with them in the event that something goes awry with shipping. It seems that there is an absolute correlation between the size and importance of a show that they’re working and whether or not the inventory gets there on time.

This rig is available with either a U-shaped dinette or a triple recliner where the outside two seats feature heat and massage but even the center seat is a recliner. If you have the dining space in the back, do you go with the recliners or the diner?

Upstairs in the Wolf Pack 325PACK13

One of the unusual things in this fifth wheel is the shower. I see this corner shower a lot in travel trailers, but it’s not something I see in fifth wheels very often. Interesting.

There’s also a king-sized bed upstairs, but the width of this trailer, at 102”, makes that less of an obstacle than it is in some models. Furthermore, that bed is not a typical king – measuring just 67” X 74” in size.

For 2022, Wolf Pack has redone the bed platform and now includes drawers in the front of the platform along with just open space toward the back of the lift-up bed.

Outside details

One of the things that I liked about this trailer is that the steps for the back door were more the traditional folding type. They seem to work better in some tight spaces, but they featured the Lippert Solid Stance attachment that I’ve put on my own RV. Pretty slick.

There are also the Solid Steps for the main entry door. So you get a choice, depending on which kind of steps and which door you prefer.

As with many toy haulers, this one has a 30-gallon fuel filling station aboard. That would be how you feed the optional Onan 5500 generator, which has a key fob electric and mechanical pull start.

Some oddities in the Wolf Pack 325PACK13

One of the things I thought was really odd was that the controls for the generator were upstairs on a bedroom wall rather than being with the other controls. It’s as if someone at the generator company only sent so much wire and the designers said, “Meh, no worries. We’ll make it work.” I can’t imagine an odder place to put the generator controls.

Wolf Pack RVs also do not come with a TV which, to me, makes a lot of sense. Now, if only I could get them to stop shipping mattresses so we no longer have to sleep on padded rocks.

Also, the washer-dryer hookups are out in the garage of the Wolf Pack 325PACK13, which makes sense. But that washer-dryer is going to take up some of the length of the garage if you have it installed. This is great if you use it for people. But if it’s toys you wish to park in there, you should get your measuring tape before making a final decision.

Also, who chose a tiny 38-gallon gray water tank in a fifth wheel that can accommodate ten people with two bathrooms and the potential of having a washing machine aboard? I wish more RV companies would make it an absolute requirement that all decision makers in their company had to camp in each unit for at least a week out of the year because you’d never see a goof like this ever again.

Lastly, this unit has been prepped for a six-leg auto leveling system but Wolf Pack doesn’t offer one as an option. Yeah, I know the dealer can install it but that seems a bit silly.

In summary

This is a fairly large toy hauler that really could serve a number of purposes extremely well. I wouldn’t want to go boondocking in this model with the wimpy 50-watt standard “Juice Pack” solar panel and puny gray water tank, though. Yet the desert is where I most often see toy haulers.

I thought if my friend is any consideration, perhaps I’ll also be seeing more of them at trade shows and carnivals. Although I would hope that they had full hookups or just didn’t like taking showers.

My thanks to Josh Winters from Haylett RV in Coldwater, Michigan, for use of the images in this article.

Tony comes to RVTravel having worked at an RV dealership and been a life long RV enthusiast. He also has written the syndicated Curbside column about cars. You can find his writing here and at StressLessCamping where he also has a podcast about the RV life with his wife.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

