Reader reminds us: Don’t make RV park newbies outcasts – include them!

Reader Lisa Adcox sent this to us and we thought it deserved its own post. Thank you, Lisa, for this great reminder!

Lisa writes:

How do you fit in? Did we not learn how to not do that in our school years?

We recently decided to sit down for a bit. Have been workamping and will continue but staying put in an RV Park for a bit.

We settled on a place in RGV [Rio Grande Valley] in TX. Many people have been coming here year after year for 10 to 20 years. They all know each other and seems like they do not let new people in. How sad this happens today when we are no longer teenagers who joined up in groups. The sport-minded, the ‘brainies,’ and the nerds or outcasts.

Well, it lives today in RV Parks where people 60 and up live and play as snowbirds and full-timers.

My question above on how you fit in may be a simple answer. Be here long enough to become an old-timer or ‘longtimer,’ as I have heard some calling themselves.

The reason I am saying all this is maybe if you see someone new pull in, take a moment to say hello, tell them what may be going on in the park and how to sign up for things. Do not assume they know. Maybe invite them in case they are not one to just show up. Some are leaders, some are followers.

Think back to when you were new. It can get lonely and you can feel left out.

Just a brief little note from someone who has been there and is still there learning to fit in.