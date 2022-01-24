RV Review: American Coach American Eagle 45E

It’s RV show season in a big way and I am getting a flood of press releases. So much innovation and revolutionary design. And so much hogwash. There are some of these that I think have value and I’ll share them with you with my own commentary, and some where I’ll do a full review.

It’s pretty rare that I get someone’s press information and stop and have to show my wife. But that’s just what happened with the American Coach American Eagle 45E which debuted at the Florida RV SuperShow in Tampa. When I saw the interior shots I was really taken aback, again with the understanding that interior design is subjective.

But, seriously. Wow.

American Coach 45e 1 of 7

Perhaps what really got me is the detailing in the ceiling fixtures. I’ve seen this kind of attention to detail before, but somehow this really grabbed me.

New features in the American Eagle 45E

The 45E is a Class A diesel ultra-luxury motor coach with a new floorplan, new kitchen design with a center island, and an abundance of amenities that travelers will appreciate. The 45E was specifically designed to deliver a home-like entertaining experience.

American Coach is a luxury RV brand within REV Recreation Group, Inc., a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc.

The stand-out attraction of the American Eagle 45E is its reconfigured kitchen. Like a residential layout, the galley features a center island that houses an induction cooktop and wine chiller. It’s the perfect spot for cocktails and appetizers. Across from the gorgeous Cambria quartz-topped island is a convenient bar-style dinette. Above the dinette is a picture window that delivers natural light and an expansive view of the outdoors. The opposite side of the spacious room has a high-end sink, dishwasher that comes standard, and full-sized French-door stainless steel refrigerator.

“Everyone gathers in the kitchen, so we wanted to create a space that makes entertaining easy and comfortable,” said Doug Miller, product manager for REV Recreation Group’s Class A products. “A center island is one of the most-requested kitchen elements so we know this model will generate a lot of interest, and we’re excited to unveil it at the SuperShow.”

Sought-after elements in the American Eagle 45E

Due to its length, the 45E delivers two other sought-after elements: 1 1⁄2 baths and an expansive master suite that’s nearly one-third of the coach. The master includes a private water closet, his and her vanities, a large floor-to-ceiling tiled shower, considerable wardrobe storage, and a new washer/dryer configuration. Instead of being stacked, the appliances have been raised to arm’s height and are alongside each other. The repositioning of the units delivers additional dresser storage in the master.

Interestingly, the mid-bath dissects the floor plan so the master bedroom is completely separated from the main living space. On the living room side is a hinged door, whereas the bedroom side of this space features a pocket door. The sink is on the camp side, the toilet on the road side.

At the front of the coach, the living room has an opposing seating layout. The room boasts an oversized power motion lounge that is positioned across from the 4K Televator LED TV and a full-size sleeper sofa. By swiveling the front captain seats around, the space has ample room for a party of eight.

Opposite the kitchen island is a desk-like breakfast bar. I could see this doubling as a desk to write RV reviews, or whatever you use a desk for.

The American Eagle 45E is finished with the finest materials and appointments

The floor throughout is polished porcelain. The cabinetry is solid wood and comes with soft close doors and drawers, and the countertops are Cambria quartz. The furniture is custom made using Ultraleather Fabrics, all the interior lighting has been synched to eliminate yellow tones and deliver uniform brightness, and an Aqua-Hot 600D tankless water heater provides instant hot water.

American Eagle offers owners a plethora of choices to customize the motor coach. These include five exterior swishy swirl paint designs (Cannon Beach Blue, Coastal Retreat, Napa Valley, Split Rock Grey and special-order Key West), three stylish and refined décor packages (Channel Island, Independence, and Sleepy Hollow), and four hardwood options (American Black Walnut, Chill-Out Seal, Cool Ashes, and Mindful Gray).

To help owners make their interior design choices, the American Coach website now features an interactive design tool. Users can toggle between décor packages and cabinetry options to see how the selections look together in the living and bedroom areas.

What’s not to like…

While I like the interior and appointments on this coach, and that makes sense since the thing costs almost a million bucks, there are definitely things that frustrate me. For example, the company talks about their cameras on their website as well as an escape door in the bedroom. But those are just line items—no details. Yet, if you want to know more about swishy swirl paint jobs, this is the place to be.

These are the kinds of details that would earn my business and satisfy my curiosity. Although I am the first to admit that the interior photos did get me to stop scrolling. However, I didn’t do a chart because of the lack of information available. Come on, for a cool mil give me something because, as readers know, I’m no giant fan of the graphics on the outside.

Big engine but hefty price

The American Eagle is the flagship of American Coach motorhomes. The new American Eagle 45E has a MSRP starting at $940,000. Power comes from the Cummins X15 diesel engine shifting through an Allison 4,000-Series six-speed automatic.

