RV Review: A small Super C – the NeXus RV Rebel Super C 30R

Today’s review is of the NeXus RV Rebel Super C 30R, a four-wheel-drive “Super C” motorhome built on the collaborative chassis between International and GM. Recently in the form at the bottom of all of these articles a reader asked for a small Super C—which is a bit of an oxymoron. But this unit certainly fits that description, and there are some really good reasons to consider it.



NeXus RV Rebel

The NeXus RV Rebel line carries a lot of features but possibly chief among those is how the body itself is built. While many RVs are constructed using an aluminum cage to which fiberglass walls are laminated, NeXus uses a steel cage construction. Further, the substrate laminate material is Azdel, which is lighter and also less susceptible to water damage than Luan, a wood-based product.

NeXus then paints the exterior with a full body paint rather than using stickers. So you could surmise that this will be a longer-lasting rig than some. Further, that’s backed up by a 12-year structural warranty. Pretty cool.

Super C

There are a lot of reasons why someone would want something like a Super C, including the fact that you can tow with them. Also, the chassis themselves tend to be extremely capable. I had written that a lot of motorhomes, particularly Class C’s built on the Sprinter and Ford Transit chassis, are dangerously close to their maximum cargo carrying capacity without even loading the first rutabaga in the fridge.

But I also kvetch that almost none of the manufacturers of any motorized RVs put even a hint of the cargo carrying capacity. NeXus is just as guilty as the rest. So, I want to offer kudos to Matt Foxcroft from Matt’s RV Reviews and his channel for including this in their video stories.

In the case of this unit, the model featured had a cargo carrying capacity of 3,484 pounds. That seems definitely sufficient.

Further, this model has a towing capacity of 15,000 pounds. That means boats or horses or even a travel trailer for your in-laws (who may feel more like outlaws) are well within the capability of this chassis.

International/GMC

Speaking of this chassis, I thought this was an odd duck when I first saw it. It’s a collaborative effort between General Motors and International and uses essentially the cab of a GM full-sized pickup (Chevrolet, GMC) and more capable chassis components. But it actually isn’t odd. It offers the modern amenities of a full-sized pickup with the capabilities of a medium-duty truck—not an area known for creature comforts.

As such, it employs GM’s 6.2L “Duramax” V8 diesel engine and GM’s Allison six-speed automatic, both components that have good credibility. Further, this model also features four-wheel-drive. So if you do happen to tow horses and get mired in the horse puckey, you can use the capabilities of this chassis to get out of that situation.

Other NeXus RV features

In addition to a strong build, there are some other noteworthy features about this design. One of the principal ones is the comfort of the sofa and dinette in this unit. They use NeXus-specified cushions, which are significantly thicker than most.

You could actually sit at the dinette of this rig and write an entire RV review, for example, without having your hind end fall asleep. That’s saying something.

Further, that dinette is a “Dream Dinette.” That means the table is mounted to the wall and can be very easily raised and lowered. While I love the 1950s, I don’t like the table legs that come from that period of time. So this is a big upgrade in my book.

One more thing about the dinette: It features locking drawers under the seats. That’s just a neat feature.

What’s inside the NeXus RV Rebel

I like the layout of this rig, which puts a couch opposite the dinette, creating a nice gathering area. If you have younger travelers with you they, too, can ignore you and what you have to say from up above the cab—which is a really large bunk space.

The kitchen is a bit farther back. It features your typical RV cooking appliances, the three-burner stove and stainless steel sink in a cabinet that includes a decent amount of drawer and cabinet space.

The company’s mediocre website (seriously, you’re selling quarter-million-dollar rigs with a $10 website) says that a residential fridge is standard with a 1,000-watt inverter. But Matt’s video showed a 12-volt DC refrigerator—which I think makes much more sense. Why?

The 12-volt fridges are specifically designed for a mobile environment. They are thus designed with a hardened build that is adapted to bouncing around. Further, they operate on the 12-volt electricity that’s built into every RV. So there is no inverter and no losses incurred in using one. Lastly, should these need repairs, RV repair shops are set up to effect those repairs.

Observations on the NeXus RV Rebel

What might be the biggest down side of this vehicle is that the cockpit sort of is a “well.” So getting into the cockpit from the living area is a bit of a challenge for anybody who doesn’t have some level of gymnastics in their blood. Of course, you can just get into the front seats through the doors—so it’s not a huge deal.

I was also impressed with how huge the bunk area is over the cab. If you don’t bring others along, this would be a good place to put stuff.

Speaking of putting stuff, NeXus has changed the cargo doors on the outside to ones that swing open like a car door rather than swing up. This makes the cargo much, much more accessible, in my opinion, and is a very nice change. Further, there is a pretty decent amount of storage under this coach—which is another feather in its cap.

Another thing I like is that there are no ducts in the floor for the heater.

Boondocking and Travel Access

Despite the fact that there’s a huge road-side slide room, you can fully access everything in this rig with that slide room closed. That means that mid-journey potty or snack stops are no problem whatsoever.

Surprisingly, even the queen-sized bed at the back of this rig is fully accessible. However, you won’t be able to get to some of the drawers in the bedroom with the slide in. Also, you may have to crawl in to the back of the bed, but this is a minor thing.

Further, there’s 80 gallons of fresh water holding capability as well as the cargo carrying capacity to haul the water. If you do need it, there’s also an Onan 6.0 diesel generator aboard. So you could run both the air conditioners and just about anything else you can think of.

In summary

I really like this Super C. It’s not overly huge but offers plentiful space thanks to a gigantic road-side slide room. There’s also plenty of storage and the chassis that can haul that stuff you put under there.

Further, the company has really paid attention to a lot of little details in this build as well as some major items like that steel cage construction. Also, for those who want this option, it’s good to know that there is an optional LiquidSpring® suspension system.

Honestly, I really appreciate that there are still independent RV companies out there and they create things that are different.

