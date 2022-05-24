Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Which TOP TWO of these amenities do you prefer most at an RV park?

By RV Travel
0
RVers parked along the pond at the Asheville East KOA Holiday in North Carolina.

Perhaps you just need a spot to stay for one or two nights and the amenities don’t matter to you. But perhaps you’re staying somewhere for one to two weeks (or longer) and the amenities are at least a bonus, if not important.

When looking at the list in the poll below, which top two of these do you most prefer at a campground or RV park? Is it that they have great Wi-Fi and a dog park? Or is it that the park is clean and has lots of space between sites?

Remember, you can vote for two items, so please pick your top two amenities before clicking “vote.” If you answer “other,” please leave a comment and tell us what that ‘”other” would be. We want to know! Thanks.

