A simple fix for a toilet bowl that’s not holding water

Our toilet bowl is not holding water and we need a simple fix. Everywhere we researched said we needed a new toilet bowl seal. Unfortunately, that meant completely removing the toilet to replace it. Even worse, every RV tech we talked to said “Nope,” they “don’t do toilets.”

No toilets in stock

Even Tiffin won’t replace seals, they replace the whole toilet. The smell was so bad in our RV’s toilet that we considered replacing the whole thing like they were suggesting, but just like so many other supply chain problems, there weren’t any toilets in stock to do so.

YouTube, a DIYer’s friend

After spending a morning watching YouTube videos about toilet bowls not holding water and looking for a simple fix, I heard someone say something interesting in the background. In this video, a man was showing the viewer how to remove the toilet. His wife, who was filming, said in the background, “Plumber’s grease can buy you a couple of months.”

Plumber’s grease to the rescue

Thank you, background wife! I raced to the hardware store and bought plumber’s grease. I turned off the water, put on a glove, and thoroughly spread plumbers grease on the top and bottom of the toilet bowl seal.

Found our simple fix for the toilet bowl not holding water

It worked! I discovered that the odor that sometimes permeated the motorhome when driving was not the vent, it was the toilet seal. We will take this short-term fix and order the seal. I’ll review this diagram to learn more.

Or perhaps we can find a tech that will actually touch a toilet…

RELATED

Speaking of toilet troubles… This woman fell headfirst into a pit toilet trying to fetch her cell phone. Yikes.

##RVDT1867