Did you know you can park overnight in Costco parking lots? Hey, a Costco hot dog for dinner before getting cozy for the night doesn’t sound too shabby…

Not every Costco allows overnight RV parking, but many do. If you need a place to stop and rest for the night, see if there’s a Costco nearby and call them up and ask. It’s not like their parking lots aren’t big enough…

Have you ever stayed the night in your RV in a Costco parking lot? Do you do it often? If so, tell us about your experience in the comments.

Oh, and if you think just because you’re an RVer means you can’t shop at Costco or buy in bulk… think again. Here’s proof.