Thursday, June 30, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeMaintenance & Repair
Maintenance & Repair

An important safety reminder to torque lug nuts

By Emily Woodbury
0

With Dustin Simpson, California RV Specialists
Here is an important reminder to torque lug nuts! If your lug nuts are not torqued enough they can become loose and may continue to loosen until they fall off while driving. In any case, driving without one or more functional wheel studs can be dangerous and could result in losing a tire while driving, a situation you do not want to be in!

The owner’s manual on every new RV states that you should re-torque the wheel nuts or lug nuts after the first 100 miles or so. After that, you should periodically recheck the torque to make sure nothing has changed.

Wheel nut torque chart

WARNING
Every time a tire is reinstalled:

  • Torque lug nuts to the manufacturer’s specified range.
  • Check and re-torque after 50 miles for the first 200 miles. Thereafter, check lug nuts before each trip.

FAILURE TO FOLLOW ALL INSTRUCTIONS COULD RESULT IN DEATH OR SERIOUS INJURY.

Also by Dustin:

##RVDT1895

Previous articleIs this your RV?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.