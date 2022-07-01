An important safety reminder to torque lug nuts

With Dustin Simpson, California RV Specialists

Here is an important reminder to torque lug nuts! If your lug nuts are not torqued enough they can become loose and may continue to loosen until they fall off while driving. In any case, driving without one or more functional wheel studs can be dangerous and could result in losing a tire while driving, a situation you do not want to be in!

The owner’s manual on every new RV states that you should re-torque the wheel nuts or lug nuts after the first 100 miles or so. After that, you should periodically recheck the torque to make sure nothing has changed.

WARNING

Every time a tire is reinstalled:

Torque lug nuts to the manufacturer’s specified range.

Check and re-torque after 50 miles for the first 200 miles. Thereafter, check lug nuts before each trip.

FAILURE TO FOLLOW ALL INSTRUCTIONS COULD RESULT IN DEATH OR SERIOUS INJURY.



