Ask Dave: Why does the RV’s fresh water smell even with a filter?

Dear Dave,

Why does my RV’s fresh water smell even if I use a filter? —Tom, 2019 Coachmen Chaparral 2019

Dear Tom,

There are several things that can cause odors in your fresh water system, starting with the quality of water. Keep in mind that most RVers fill their fresh water tank with hard water from a campground source. Even if you fill your tanks at home, you typically use an outside faucet or one in the garage that is not connected to the water softener, so it will also be hard water. That is the case even though the water at home generally comes from the municipal water system and has been treated somewhat more than a campground that typically just has well water.

Groundwater filters through topsoil, rocks, and other organic material on its way to the aquifer which is the source of water for a well. This water can pick up small traces of bacteria, hydrogen sulfate and other minerals. Letting water stand for several days can cause the smells you are experiencing even though you are using a filter. Most filters simply reduce the calcium, lime, and rust to help prevent clogging in the lines and faucets. Unless you have a heavy-duty filtering system like Clearsource, your water will still have some traces of bacteria and chemicals sitting in the tank.

Sanitize the fresh water system twice a year

Typically, if you drain and flush the system when not RVing, it should reduce the smell. However, keep in mind you can get additional odor from the plastic holding tank, plastic water lines, and water heater, especially in extreme temperatures. I recommend sanitizing the fresh water tank, water heater, and lines twice a year: once when putting it away for storage in the winter, then again midway through the RVing season.

I use a bleach solution of 1/2 cup bleach mixed into a gallon jug of water and pour it through the gravity fill into the fresh water tank. Then I add water to the tank until it’s half full with water from my home outside faucet, as I know it has been treated by my local water department. Run the water through all the faucets, shower heads, and toilet to sanitize everything. If you don’t like the smell of bleach, Thetford makes a fresh water tank cleaner.

One other thing to consider is to identify that the smell is coming from the faucet and not the drain underneath. There could be some nasty “gunk” collecting there from food, grease, and soaps and should also be sanitized.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and the author of the “RV Handbook.”

Read more from Dave here.

HAVE A QUESTION FOR DAVE?

We have started a new forum link for Ask Dave. Please be as brief as possible. Attach a photo or two if it might help Dave with his response. Click to visit Dave’s forum. Or send your inquiries to him using the form below.

Related:

##RVDT1895