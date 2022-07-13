Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Has your RV been involved in a recall in the last year?

By Emily Woodbury
You’d be here for a very, very long time if we listed all the recalls on RVs this past year. We here at RVtravel.com post a recall almost daily, and that’s just a tiny fraction of those that get posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website.

Within the last year, has your RV been involved in a recall? If so, was it for just one thing or multiple things or multiple times? After you vote in the poll, please leave a comment and tell us about that recall and what it meant for you.

Also, be sure you read Ron Burge’s story in last Saturday’s newsletter, “Is your RV a death trap? For some RVers, the answer could be ‘yes’“. It’s a fascinating, though scary, look at RV recalls. The information is good to know and keep in mind.

Stay safe out there, folks.

