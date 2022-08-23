Monday, August 22, 2022

Which do you prefer? Chocolate or vanilla milkshake?

By RV Travel
Some of us like chocolate. Some of us like vanilla. Some of us like strawberry. Some of us like mint chocolate and some of us like peanut butter. We’re talking about milkshake flavors, of course!

If you were given a choice between a chocolate or a vanilla milkshake, which would you choose? Or do you not like either and you’d choose another flavor (only choose “other” if you really don’t like chocolate or vanilla shakes)? If you don’t like milkshakes at all, we think you’re nuts! No, we don’t, but we wish you did!

