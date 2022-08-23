9 motorhome driving tips that make it easy for ANYONE

OK, you bit the bullet and bought a big luxurious motorhome. The problem is you are intimidated to drive it. Or perhaps only one-half of the available drivers does ALL the driving.

If for no other reason than safety and emergency preparedness, all adult travelers should have the ability to drive the rig. (More on that here.) Of course, having more capable drivers on board also adds to convenience and splits up the driving chores more evenly.

In this informative video, the folks from Endless RVing share nine simple motorhome driving tips that can help you feel safer and more confident when driving a large Class A motorhome.

And even though they demonstrate on a 37-foot Class A motorhome, the RV driving tips contained in the video can also apply to smaller motorhomes and even towables. It’s really worth watching.

The video starts out with why driving large motorhomes can be so intimidating. This includes the many things you need to stay aware of at all times. They also explore all the ways that driving a motorhome is different than driving a car.

Of course, they cover stopping as this is where drivers who have never driven an RV get into a lot of trouble. And speed considerations. After all, RVs are NOT made for speed.

Tail swing is another problem area and the number one most frequent cause of RV insurance claims. Your RV has a BIG BUTT and this video will teach you to control it.

Also, considerations when fueling your RV are covered as this is another instance when people can get into trouble. You want to make sure that you can get in, and just as importantly, get out of gas/diesel stations.

All this great information comes before they even get to the 9 simple tips!

OK. So what is covered in the motorhome driving tips?

Driving in wind

Keeping aware of surroundings

Being courteous while staying SAFE

Going downhill

Height, width, length and weight considerations

Keeping your distance

Parking a motorhome

No distracted driving

How to take wide turns

