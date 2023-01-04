Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Have you ever traveled in Mexico with an RV for a week or longer?

By RV Travel
Mexico can be an absolutely wonderful destination for you and your RV. The beaches, the food, the people, the culture… Did we mention the food?!

In fact, one of our writers is there right now! We won’t say who (you’ll find out soon enough), but she has written about RVing in Mexico before, specifically about crossing the border between San Diego and Tijuana. Another writer crossed into Mexico and also said it was easy. See? You can do it!

Have you ever traveled in Mexico with your RV? What about for a week or more? Would you want to? Tell us in the poll below. Thanks!

RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Is this your RV?

