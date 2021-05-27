Our favorite RV camping guidebooks

Here are some of our favorite RV camping guides. Most are from our friends at Roundabout Publications. The RVtravel.com staff has used the books on our trips and for research for years. These are the latest editions of each title. The links to the books below take you to Amazon, where we get a small affiliate commission if you purchase. You pay the same as if you went to Amazon directly.

National Forest Camping

The U.S. Forest Service manages nearly 193 million acres of public land in 154 national forests and 20 national grasslands. These areas provide a wide variety of opportunities for outdoor recreation. Discover trails for hiking, bicycling, and horseback riding. Enjoy boating, fishing, or swimming. Watch the wildlife while enjoying a picnic or explore historic places. From remote mountaintops to secluded canyons, alongside streams, rivers, and lakes, Forest Service areas offer some of the best camping experiences in the United States. In this directory, you’ll discover 3,704 camping areas in 41 states. Read more.

RV Camping in State Parks, 7th Edition

Millions of Americans enjoy camping in state parks every year. This guide is designed to help you find them. Although there are thousands of state parks in America, the ones listed in this guide are those that can accommodate and have campsites for recreational vehicles. In all, there are 1,644 parks in 49 states described (Hawaii is not included). Read more.

Bureau of Land Management Camping

Working in partnership with The Ultimate Public Campground Project, this new guide describes 1,142 camping areas managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in 11 western states. RVers who “boondock” on public lands — usually far from the crowds — will find this book very useful. Read more.

The Ultimate Public Campground Project

The Ultimate Public Campground Project was conceived in 2008 to provide a consolidated and comprehensive source for public campgrounds of all types. It all began with a simple POI (Point of Interest) list of GPS coordinates and names, nothing more, totaling perhaps 5,000 locations. As the list grew in size and information provided, a website was designed to display the data on a map. Next came mobile apps, first iOS and Mac apps and more recently Android versions. Now this information is available in 17 paperback books and includes over 38,000 locations across the United States. Work continues on the Project with information updated regularly.

The project consists of 17 paperback volumes as listed below:

• Volume 1 – Washington

• Volume 2 – Oregon

• Volume 3 – Idaho

• Volume 4 – California

• Volume 5 – Utah

• Volume 6 – Arizona, Nevada

• Volume 7 – Montana, North Dakota

• Volume 8 – Wyoming

• Volume 9 – Colorado

• Volume 10 – New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas

• Volume 11 – Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota

• Volume 12 – Minnesota

• Volume 13 – Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin

• Volume 14 – Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri

• Volume 15 – Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont

• Volume 16 – Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia

• Volume 17 – Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina

Free RV Camping American West

Discover 1,902 officially designated camping areas in 11 states across America’s West. These camping areas are real places – not big box store parking lots or side street parking – but formal campgrounds and dispersed camping areas. Included are camping areas managed by various agencies including federal, state, local, and others. Use this helpful guide to begin experiencing the many wonderful camping opportunities available throughout the American West! Read more.

Free RV Camping American Heartland

Discover 1,784 officially designated camping areas in 12 states across America’s heartland. These camping areas are real places – not big box store parking lots or side street parking – but formal campgrounds and dispersed camping areas. Included are camping areas managed by various agencies including federal, state, local, and others. Use this helpful guide to begin experiencing the many wonderful camping opportunities available throughout the American Heartland! Read more.

Walmart Locator, Fourth Edition

Walmart Locator is a comprehensive directory of Walmart stores in the United States. State maps identify where the stores are located and whether fuel is available. Detailed information for each store includes: city or town where the store is located, type of store, availability of fuel, distance from Interstate highway, open 24 hours, overnight parking, address, ZIP code, phone number and driving directions. Read more.

RV Camping in Corps of Engineers Parks

This very popular guide lists and describes RV-friendly camping areas operated by the Corps of Engineers. This guide is perfect for RV travelers because all of the hike-in, boat-in and tent-only camping areas are not included, which makes it easy to find the campgrounds that can accommodate RVs. Corps of Engineers Parks are considered by many RVers are considered to be the best public campground in the USA. Read more.

RV Camping in National Parks

This book describes all of the RV camping opportunities available in parks managed by the National Park Service. It not only includes National Parks but also National Seashores, National Monuments, National Recreation Areas, and others. It is important to note that other federal agencies (Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Corps of Engineers, etc.) are not included in this book. It only covers the National Park Service. Read more.

Casino Camping, Ninth Edition

Casino Camping describes hundreds of RV-friendly casinos throughout the United States of America. The book tells you which casinos have an RV park and those that allow overnight parking, which is typically free. RVers may prefer casino campgrounds because they offer modern facilities and conveniences at reasonable rates. Boondockers seek casinos for a quiet, safe place to park for the night. Read more.

RV Retirement in the 21st Century

This book was written by a retiree traveling in a recreational vehicle. If you are thinking about retiring and traveling in an RV, either full time or part time, this book is for you. The author shares the knowledge, experience and skills developed while spending her retirement years in an RV. It outlines the major aspects of the RV lifestyle for retirees, and shares ideas and experiences gleaned from many retirees already on the road. Read more.

RVer’s Guide to Dump Stations, 8th Edition

RVer’s Guide to Dump Stations is a directory of 2,070 public dump stations in the United States. Dump stations are found in places like: truck stops and travel centers, city and county parks, gas stations, highway rest areas, campgrounds, RV parks, and more. State maps help make it easy to locate a dump station, while detailed information is listed alphabetically by city name. There’s also a handy chart that lists dump stations by Interstate highway. Read more.