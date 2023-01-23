Have you pulled off the highway with your RV because of high winds?

As an RV driver, whether you’re driving a motorhome or towing a trailer, winds, especially high winds, can be very scary. Sometimes driving in high winds can even force you to pull off the road.
Have you ever been driving and had to pull off the road because of high winds? If so, can you leave a comment and tell us about it?
Also, if you haven’t read this article by Nanci Dixon, please do. In it, she tells you the best wind apps that all RVers should know about and have downloaded on their phone—just in case! Better safe than sorry! Additionally, here’s some wind-driving advice from truckers. This may come in handy.
Yes, 1 time, on the way to the 2012 Sturgis bike rally, we were driving through West Virginia on I 64 west when the wind just picked up as we rounded a curve in the mountains and it blew us over onto to just the left side tires, just knew we were going over as the curve was to the right and i was in the left lane but there was just enough space to turn left enough to get the coach back on all wheels before I had to turn back right again to stay out of the median guardrail. That was the only time I was that scared driving. We slowed way down, found an exit and pulled into a gas station to wait out the wind. While there we were told an 18 wheeler had been blown over.
Wow! Very scary, all right! Glad you stayed upright. Have a good night, Mike. 😀 –Diane at RVtravel.com