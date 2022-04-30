The best wind apps all RVers should know about

We need the best wind apps when wrestling the wind so we know what reservations to cancel. I never thought that after hours and hours of making detailed travel plans and campground reservations, I would be canceling them. There is a point when it is just not safe to keep traveling and bucking the wind in an RV.

Landlocked

We are traveling by the wind. 40 mph to 70mph gusts are leaving us landlocked at the nearest campground. The last 60 mph gust rocked everything in the motorhome. Even more concerning is that when we were checking in, they gave us the code to the tornado shelter. The slide topper has ripped, all slides are in, and we can only squeeze through by taking a deep breath and holding in our not-so-skinny body parts. Looking out the window, we can’t see much farther than a couple of blocks. The sky is brown with dust.

It is bad when every TV and weather channel’s biggest story is the wind and the wildfires it fans. And it certainly doesn’t help when they add photos of semitrucks being blown over on I-40!

Canceling

So far we have canceled reservations at three hard-to-get state parks and one private campground. We don’t know how many more we will need to move or cancel. There is no telling where the next stop will be. Not only are we losing time, but we are also losing money.

Cancel, cancel, cancel even when there is no refund. Campgrounds are too crowded to deny someone else the spot. Even when it is a hassle with no return, a little voice keeps going, “Do the right thing.” I was surprised that ReserveAmerica gave us a nominal refund when I hadn’t expected any. We canceled the day before.

These are the best wind apps to wrestle the wind

Now that we are caught in the spring rampage of wind, there are a couple of apps that we access at least several times a day when it is extremely windy to plan our next moves.

Windy.com, Windfinder, Windy.app and WindAlert are our favorites and I use them often.

Windy.com is my first go-to. It is available online or as an app. I find it is the quickest and easiest of the apps to find my current location and the ones we are (hopefully) traveling to. It shows hour by hour, day by day, projected prevailing winds and gusts.

Windy.app also provides hourly projections and up to 10 days of predictions. I have found, like windy.com, that the predictions are fairly accurate.

Windfinder provides current wind conditions based on airport and weather station reports.

WindAlert also provides the current conditions. I will often use that when a gust of wind hits us and my husband asks, “What is the wind?”

I like that they are all available as an app on my phone or tablet, making deciding the next stop easier. Well, when there is a next stop…

The wind is letting up for a day and then there are more red flag warnings. And we aren’t even out of Texas or to Oklahoma yet!

Related:

##RVT1050