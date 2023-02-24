Thursday, February 23, 2023

Have you ever ordered a pizza delivered to your RV?

What’s better than eating pizza? Having pizza delivered right to your door! And what’s better than having pizza delivered right to your home door? Having pizza delivered right to your RV! Yes, it’s possible!

Have you ever ordered pizza while you were staying in your RV and had it delivered? You could pick it up, but who wants to leave “home” if they don’t have to?

And pretty soon, your pizza won’t be delivered by humans. Instead, it will be delivered by drone! It’s really happening! Imagine that! That’ll be a sight to see… (Well, okay, that article is a little more than a year old now and we haven’t heard about any drone deliveries since then but hey, never say never!)

