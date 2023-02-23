RVers debate ATVs, other motorized ‘toys,’ in campgrounds

“We love it,” Kyle’s smile beamed. “Having our ATVs with us at the campground when we camp has opened up a whole new side of the RVing experience.”

Kyle’s wife agreed. “Remember when the kids just wanted to look at their phones the entire camping weekend? Now they can’t wait to get outside!”

A newer phenomenon?

We never used to see so many motorized vehicles such as ATVs inside campgrounds. Golf carts aside, all that’s changed since manufacturers began to make RV toy haulers. Also, COVID ushered in a brand-new bunch of RVers and many of them are families with children under the age of 18. It seems like more and more folks are bringing motorcycles, minibikes, 4-wheelers, and other toys to the campground.

But wait, there’s more!

“We’ve seen it all,” Theo commented. “Smaller motorized toys don’t always require a toy hauler. Kids are on motorized scooters, hoverboards, minibikes, and even segues!”

“Don’t forget people in golf carts and riding electric bicycles,” Kyle added. “I’ve been thinking about getting a bike for myself.”

On the move

Yes, many campers are on the move even while parked on their RV site. So, what do RVers think about all this movin’ and shakin’? Our campfire discussion revealed two distinctly opposite opinions.

Thumbs up

Aid for mobility issues . “I don’t think my wife and I would RV as much without our golf cart,” John admitted. “She needs it to get around because of her mobility issues.”

. “I don’t think my wife and I would RV as much without our golf cart,” John admitted. “She needs it to get around because of her mobility issues.” Helps with chores. “I don’t have any trouble walking,” Doris added. “But I take the golf cart to get the laundry to and from the campground’s laundromat. It’s just quicker.”

“I don’t have any trouble walking,” Doris added. “But I take the golf cart to get the laundry to and from the campground’s laundromat. It’s just quicker.” Enjoyment . “We’ve met other motorcycle enthusiasts at various campgrounds. It’s fun to ride with newfound friends,” Leonard added.

. “We’ve met other motorcycle enthusiasts at various campgrounds. It’s fun to ride with newfound friends,” Leonard added. Distraction. Kyle spoke again, “As I said before, the ATVs are a good distraction for our kids. They love the freedom and the wind in their faces. Honestly, I’m not sure they’d come camping if not for the ATVs.”

Kyle spoke again, “As I said before, the ATVs are a good distraction for our kids. They love the freedom and the wind in their faces. Honestly, I’m not sure they’d come camping if not for the ATVs.” Ability to participate. “In some of the larger campgrounds, our RV site may be far, far away from the campground rec room. We use our electric bikes to get there and back for the planned activities,” Doris said.

Thumbs down

Crowding . “I guess I’m the ‘downer’ in this discussion,” Marcy admitted. “Many of the campgrounds we visit don’t have big enough sites to park all these toys. Toy owners end up encroaching on the campsites that are located on either side of them, which aggravates me.” (What about this reader who says they book two sites? One whole site is dedicated to their “toys”!)

. “I guess I’m the ‘downer’ in this discussion,” Marcy admitted. “Many of the campgrounds we visit don’t have big enough sites to park all these toys. Toy owners end up encroaching on the campsites that are located on either side of them, which aggravates me.” (What about this reader who says they book two sites? One whole site is dedicated to their “toys”!) Speeding . “I just wish everyone riding in these things would follow the speed limit,” Frank complained. “I worry some little kid is going to get thrown out of a 4-wheeler and get hurt, or worse!”

. “I just wish everyone riding in these things would follow the speed limit,” Frank complained. “I worry some little kid is going to get thrown out of a 4-wheeler and get hurt, or worse!” Safety . Marcy added, “Many times the drivers of the ATVs are younger, inexperienced drivers. They don’t watch out for little kids, older adults, and pets that may come into their path. I wonder if they even know the basic rules of the road.” Frank added, “I just want them to stay on the roads! I’ve seen kids on scooters blast through campsites without a care. I think all motorized toys should stay on the roadways.”

. Marcy added, “Many times the drivers of the ATVs are younger, inexperienced drivers. They don’t watch out for little kids, older adults, and pets that may come into their path. I wonder if they even know the basic rules of the road.” Frank added, “I just want them to stay on the roads! I’ve seen kids on scooters blast through campsites without a care. I think all motorized toys should stay on the roadways.” Courtesy. “I just wish the people with motorized toys would follow the quiet times posted by the campground,” Paul shook his head. “There’s nothing like waking up to the buzz, buzz, buzz of kids on minibikes at six in the morning!”

Suggestions

Several people brought up potential solutions:

Campgrounds could do a better job of stating and enforcing rules for the safe use of motorized vehicles.

Adults should teach children courtesy rules and the proper operation of motorized toys in the campground.

In-person monitoring of children and pets may help prevent misuse and accidents.

Dedicated areas within the campground may be set aside for the use of motorized vehicles.

Large, noisy, motorized toys may be allowed the use of campground roadways only when leaving and/or entering the campground. Extensive use within the campground is disallowed.

My takeaway

We do not have a toy hauler. Nor do we pull a trailer. We do, however, have a motorcycle that is shipped to our destination whenever we plan to stay in a campground for an extended period of time. We love riding the motorcycle and meeting other RVers who share this same passion.

That said, I understand the concerns mentioned at our campfire discussion, but I also understand the desire to make the camping experience great for everyone. What do you think about motorized “toys” like ATVs being in campgrounds? Let me know in the comments.

##RVT1093