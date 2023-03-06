Do you have a National Parks, America the Beautiful, pass?

If you travel to National Parks often, you probably have (or will want) an America the Beautiful Pass. The pass gives you access to every National Park, as well as more than 2,000 federal recreation sites (wildlife refuges, national forests and grasslands, and for lands managed by the BLM, Bureau of Reclamation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.) Nice, right?

The annual pass costs $80, and if you’re a current U.S. military member or have a medically determined disability, it’s free. If you’re a senior, 62 and over, the pass costs $80 for a lifetime. You can learn more here.

Do you have an America the Beautiful Pass? Tell us in today’s poll. Thanks!