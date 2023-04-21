More than four billion prescriptions are dispensed in the United States each year. It has the highest consumption of prescription drugs in the world. More than 131 million Americans take at least one prescription medication—that’s about 66 percent of the population.

How many prescription drugs do you take on a regular basis? One? Two? Four? 10? More than that?

As always, thanks for voting. And remember, these surveys are just for curiosity. We don’t know how you answer. If you take a bunch of prescription drugs, we’re sorry you have to deal with so many medical issues and we wish you well.