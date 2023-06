For those of you that are married or in relationships, or, perhaps have a special someone you occasionally spend the night with (hey, could be a sister or brother!), do you both have a side of the bed you typically sleep on?

Keep in mind, when we’re asking this question we’re asking it as if you were looking straight on at the bed from the foot of it, NOT as if you were in the bed.

So, is your side the right side? The left side? Tell us in the poll below. Thanks!