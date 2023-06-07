Winnebago motorhomes recalled for faulty seat belt attachments

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Winnebago) is recalling certain 2020-2023 Winnebago Shell, 2021-2023 Winnebago Inspire, 2022-2023 Winnebago Vista, Adventurer, Forza, Journey and Itasca Sunstar motorhomes. The seat belt attachment may have been improperly tightened. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) 210, “Seat Belt Assembly Anchorages.”

A loose seat belt attachment may not properly restrain the occupant in the event of a crash, increasing the risk of injury or even death. As many as 1,328 of the motorhomes may be involved in the recall.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect and tighten the seat belt attachment fasteners, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 16, 2023. Owners may contact Winnebago at 1-800-537-1885. Winnebago’s number for this recall is 175.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

