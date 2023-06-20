Monday, June 19, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
Reader Polls

Are you a procrastinator?

By RV Travel
0

Would you consider yourself to be a procrastinator? Do you easily get distracted and put off projects for longer than you should?

According to thrivemyway.com, back in the 1970s only 5 percent of adults were considered to be chronic procrastinators. Today, that number is about 20 percent. Do we think it has something to do with shorter attention spans? Additionally, 25 percent of adults say that procrastination is a defining characteristic of their personality. Are you part of that 25 percent?

We could never be procrastinators here at RVtravel.com… This week alone, for example, we’re sending out 9 newsletters! Whew! No time for procrastinating!

Previous article
The ultimate DIY fire starters: Cheap, easy, and reliable!
Next article
Tips for a lighter, brighter RV bathroom

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE