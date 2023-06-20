The ultimate DIY fire starters: Cheap, easy, and reliable!

By Cheri Sicard

Campfires and grill fires just got easier! The team from Wild Grit is here to teach us how to make some terrific DIY fire starters using items you already have or can easily find. These DIY fire starters resist wind and rain and have a long 10-minute burn time!

You only need three items to make these DIY fire starters:

An empty egg carton: the paper variety, not Styrofoam.

the paper variety, not Styrofoam. The end of a used candle: If you don’t have any candle remnants you can use some paraffin wax chips that you can find in any crafts store. You can also find paraffin wax in the canning section of grocery stores; cut this into shavings.

If you don’t have any candle remnants you can use some paraffin wax chips that you can find in any crafts store. You can also find paraffin wax in the canning section of grocery stores; cut this into shavings. Dry wood shavings: Make these using a knife and found wood, or purchase animal bedding chips (like are using for guinea pigs and hamsters). Depending on where you live, natural wood shavings might be all around you on the ground.

How to make the DIY fire starters:

Arrange the wood shavings in the empty egg carton. Melt the wax and pour a small amount of melted wax over the shavings in each cup of the carton. Don’t use too much wax—its major purpose is just to hold everything together.

After cooling, cut the egg carton apart into individual fire starters. How easy is that?

Store your completed fire starters in a plastic bag or plastic container where they will stay dry until ready to use.

Be sure to watch the video as they demonstrate every step, including how to shave wood using a knife, arranging the shavings in the carton, and pouring the wax. There are also some handy tips for the best results.

In the video, they make the starter in the wild at a campfire. But, of course, you can opt to make them at home before you leave.

