Monday, June 19, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeVideo
Video

The ultimate DIY fire starters: Cheap, easy, and reliable!

By Video Editor
0
diy fire starters

By Cheri Sicard
Campfires and grill fires just got easier! The team from Wild Grit is here to teach us how to make some terrific DIY fire starters using items you already have or can easily find. These DIY fire starters resist wind and rain and have a long 10-minute burn time!

You only need three items to make these DIY fire starters:

  • An empty egg carton: the paper variety, not Styrofoam.
  • The end of a used candle: If you don’t have any candle remnants you can use some paraffin wax chips that you can find in any crafts store. You can also find paraffin wax in the canning section of grocery stores; cut this into shavings.
  • Dry wood shavings: Make these using a knife and found wood, or purchase animal bedding chips (like are using for guinea pigs and hamsters). Depending on where you live, natural wood shavings might be all around you on the ground.

How to make the DIY fire starters:

Arrange the wood shavings in the empty egg carton. Melt the wax and pour a small amount of melted wax over the shavings in each cup of the carton. Don’t use too much wax—its major purpose is just to hold everything together.

After cooling, cut the egg carton apart into individual fire starters. How easy is that?

Store your completed fire starters in a plastic bag or plastic container where they will stay dry until ready to use.

Be sure to watch the video as they demonstrate every step, including how to shave wood using a knife, arranging the shavings in the carton, and pouring the wax. There are also some handy tips for the best results.

In the video, they make the starter in the wild at a campfire. But, of course, you can opt to make them at home before you leave.

##RVDT2147

Previous article
Moose attacks, tramples man walking his dogs on trail
Next article
Are you a procrastinator?

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE