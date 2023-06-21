Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Reader Polls

Do you visit hot springs on your RV travels?

By RV Travel
It may be a little hot to soak in a hot spring right now, but it’s never too early to start planning your fall and winter trips to visit a hot spring.

When you travel with your RV, do you enjoy visiting hot springs? Heck, even when you’re not traveling with your RV, is it something you enjoy? Please tell us in the poll below and, if you’re willing to share, please tell us about your favorite hot spring in the comments below… even if it wasn’t in the U.S. or North America!

One thing you shouldn’t do when visiting a hot spring? Well, just read Nanci Dixon’s hilarious story and you’ll find out.

