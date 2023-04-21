Duck pond mistaken for hot spring; hilarity ensues

Gail Marsh recently wrote an article on Midwest hot springs and it brought to mind our own rather dubious, sketchy hot springs adventure in Tonopah, Arizona.

I love quirky RV spots and had never actually been in a hot spring before, so after reading a number of reviews for El Dorado Hot Springs that ranged from “kitschy” to “rustic,” we decided to try it. After all, we had our choice of a private hot spring or the not-so-modest public nude one. I chose private. That they rented by the hour should have rung at least a few warning bells, but it didn’t. The hot Spring sign should have been an additional warning.

Just pulling in with our 34-foot Class A towing a car required a feat of supreme driving skills, not to mention having to turn 180 degrees in a small open courtyard to get to the “hook ups.” The hook ups consisted of a garden hose and what looked like an extension cord at that time.

It did indeed live up to both the “kitschy” and “rustic” descriptors. The claw foot bathtub literally had feet! The signs for the various private ponds had unique signage and the lantern art did earn the term “rustic.” So did the outside cold water showers, which were hooked up to yet another garden hose.

The entrance to our very own hot spring was intriguing and kind of fun. Because my husband had wanted to drive right out after we got there, I knew I was going to need to be upbeat and cheerful! We had one hour in the “Duck Pond.”

When I saw that our private hot spring did mostly resemble a duck pond, I had to be brave, so I marched right in. My feet sunk down in inches of mud and fish started swimming around my legs in a fury. Ugh. There was nothing warm or soothing about it. At all.

Then, much to my chagrin, I looked over and noticed the real hot spring pool nearby. I was standing in the fish/duck pond!! My husband was laughing heartily as he walked into the real pool.

After skipping their shower and using our own, we took a walk through the grounds and checked out several of the other private hot springs. (We skipped the mandatory nude one though.) Some had fun entrances and others had amazing views. It seemed a grand idea that needed a lot of TLC. It kind of reminded me of my long-past hippie era…

That evening, we settled down but had a hard time sleeping with traffic coming in and out. Nosey me cracked the curtain and watched car after car come in, go to the “office” and leave a few minutes later. I think there was more than skinny dipping in the hot springs going on…

Eventually was awakened by our car alarm going off. This was actually the first time we had ever set it. My husband sleepily mumbled for me to go check it out and turn it off. Idiot that I am, I went to the car and soon heard someone running away and tripping over metal garbage cans. Yikes.

In all fairness, I still read wonderful reviews of the place, and a number of folks love it. We just might not be the right demographic. When I wasn’t looking we may have become old fuddy-duddies! We did love the peacocks strolling the grounds, and at least I liked the adventure.

Upon returning to my 96-year-old dad’s house and repeating the story, he said they were rumored to be a place of ill repute. That, of course, begs the question of… How did he know?

