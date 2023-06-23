What is it for you, butter or margarine?

The debate has been going on for years… butter or margarine? Which do you use most in your kitchen?

They’re used for many of the same reasons in the kitchen and at the dining room table, but butter and margarine are two very different products. Butter is a dairy product that is made from churning milk or cream. The churning process is what separates the solids, the butterfat, from the liquids, the buttermilk.

Margarine, on the other hand, isn’t a dairy product. Its primary ingredients are vegetable oil, water, salt, emulsifiers, and sometimes milk.

