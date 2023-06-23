Thursday, June 22, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
Reader Polls

What is it for you, butter or margarine?

By RV Travel
0

The debate has been going on for years… butter or margarine? Which do you use most in your kitchen?

They’re used for many of the same reasons in the kitchen and at the dining room table, but butter and margarine are two very different products. Butter is a dairy product that is made from churning milk or cream. The churning process is what separates the solids, the butterfat, from the liquids, the buttermilk.

Margarine, on the other hand, isn’t a dairy product. Its primary ingredients are vegetable oil, water, salt, emulsifiers, and sometimes milk.

Which do you use most often in your kitchen? Please vote in the poll below and tell us there.

Previous article
Beat the summer heat and keep your fridge running smoothly with this fridge fan

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE