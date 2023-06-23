RV’s step doesn’t retract when I close the door or start the engine What to do?

Dear Dave,

My RV’s step no longer retracts when I close the door or start the engine. How can I fix it? —Ray, 2001 Triple E Signature

Dear Ray,

I assume you have a Kwikee electric step, which is now owned by Lippert. You should have an owner’s manual in the packet that has troubleshooting detailed. However, since it’s a 2001, it may not be there anymore. (Here’s a link to the RV’s owner’s manual.)

First thing to check

The first thing I would check is the ground wire as it comes off the control unit and is mounted to either the frame of the step or the chassis. They are notorious for rusting and not getting a good contact. You may need to remove it and reattach to a good metal ground source.

Next, check to see if the light comes on and the step tries to energize when you open the door. Make sure the battery disconnect is closed to allow power from the house battery and also make sure the door switch is on. If the light comes on, there is power to the control module. If the motor tries to engage, there is power to the motor. That would mean the motor is seized or the hinges are binding.

If there is no power, disconnect the 4-way wire connector. Using a multimeter set on 12-volt DC, insert the red probe into the red wire connector and touch the black probe to ground. It should read 12 volts.

If the voltage is low, check the voltage at the battery to verify 12.6 volts, cables, and wiring to the step. If there is no voltage, check the fuse in the distribution center.

Test the motor

To test the motor, disconnect the 2-wire connection going to the motor. You will need a 12-volt power source such as an extra battery. Place the red wire on the positive side of the battery and the yellow wire to the negative. The step will extend if the motor is good. If not, you need a new motor.

Test the on/off switch

To test the switch, typically located in the entrance area, connect a multimeter between the white wire on the 4-way connector on the vehicle side and the green ground wire. It should read 12 volts with the switch on and zero with it off.

Test the door switch

Your rig most likely has a magnetic door switch with one part on the screen door and the other on the door jamb.

To test this, connect a multimeter to the red and brown wires on the 4-way connector on the vehicle side. There should be 12 volts when the door is closed and zero when open.

