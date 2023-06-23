Thursday, June 22, 2023

Beat the summer heat and keep your fridge running smoothly with this fridge fan

By Dustin Simpson
My RV repair shop receives a common complaint from customers, and that is their RV refrigerator is not cooling well in the summer months. Today, I’ll talk about RV refrigerators’ poor air circulation, which causes a lengthy cool-down period and can spoil food. This is important to know as summer heat quickly approaches. The best solution? A fridge fan.

The fridge fan I recommend is the Valterra Fridge Cool Fan, which reduces food spoilage and cuts down cool-down time by 50%.

The fan requires two “D” size alkaline batteries (batteries not included)

This fridge fan can run for more than 30 days on two D-sized batteries.

This fan also has a convenient easy on/off switch. These units are primarily designed for propane absorption units and not compressor fridges.

Ways to improve RV refrigerator cooling

  • Keep your unit level when parked
  • Turn on your refrigerator a day or two before leaving on 110-volt side.
  • Make sure you’re not keeping the doors open longer than necessary when getting food in and out of the unit.
  • Park the RV refrigerator side in the shade.
  • Keep your batteries charged or, when possible, operate on 110 volts.
  • Don’t overfill the refrigerator with too much food. Doing so will block off the airflow.
  • When resupplying or stocking up the unit, add food and drinks that have already been pre-cooled. (Example would be taking out of your house refrigerator and putting inside the RV refrigerator.)
  • Use an RV refrigerator thermometer to keep an eye on the temps.
  • Install an interior refrigerator fan to help circulate the air.

As a reminder, RV refrigerators can take as long as 24 hours to reach optimal cooling temperatures.

Thank you,
Dustin

Dustin Simpson
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
