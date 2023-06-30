Are you a member of Harvest Hosts?

We mention Harvest Hosts a lot, but for good reason—our staff loves staying at the incredible, unique, beautiful Harvest Hosts locations around the country.

One of our writers, Cheri Sicard, writes often about her stays at these locations. Here’s her recap of a wine-tasting Harvest Hosts experience in Mendocino County, and another time when she made some adorable alpaca friends.

If you’re unfamiliar with Harvest Hosts, here’s how it works: Pay a one-time annual membership fee (usually $99 but on sale right now for $84.15) and stay at more than 4,500 wineries, breweries, farms, museums, historical sites, and more. What’s in it for you? A free place to stay with absolutely gorgeous views. All the hosts ask is that you purchase something from them—a wine tasting or a bottle of wine, a beer, a jam or jelly or a museum entrance. That’s it! You can click here to learn more.