RVers, celebrate freedom from high prices with these 4th of July specials

On the road this Fourth of July? RVers can celebrate freedom from high prices and take advantage of some great deals with these 4th of July specials.

Note: Be sure to check with the local business to see if they will participate in the July 4th special deals. You may need to use special codes or the business’s app to access the discounts.

4th of July specials

Fuel stops

Kwik Trip/Kwik Star

This popular Midwest fuel stop already has special buys which qualify for cents off on fuel. Check them out here.

7-Eleven

Score special deals on Slurpees beginning July 1 through July 11 using your loyalty rewards. Check your rewards for details.

TA fuel stops

Active military and veterans can eat for free at participating TA travel stops’ full-service and quick-service restaurants this July 4th. It’s a way for TA to thank you for your service to our country.

Restaurants

Applebee’s

Kids eat for free on July 4th. Plus, adults can try an Applebee’s Star-Spangled Spirited Sip for just $5.

Chili’s

This popular restaurant will offer a special $6 margarita for the holiday: The Bacardi Beach Party Rita! Cheers!

Fazoli’s

Beginning July 1 through 7th you can enter JULY4 in your Fazoli’s app to get $3 off a $10 or more order.

Qdoba

Score 4 times the points on your order through your awards account on July 4th. Bonus: No exclusions or specific entrees.

Taco Cabana

From July 1 through the 4th, select Texan locations will offer $4 Fireball Margaritas. Bonus: During the entire month of July, you can enjoy a Watermelon Margarita for $4, as well.

Krispy Kreme

Wear red, white and blue and take yourself to any participating Krispy Kreme location on July 4th and get a free Original Glazed doughnut. Limit one per person.

4th of July specials quick stops

Cinnabon

Use your Cinnabon rewards app and score a BOGO when you buy a classic roll, middle of the roll, or minibon and use the code NOPOPCORN.

Sonic

Your Sonic app will get you a free cheeseburger when you make an additional purchase. Sonic’s special deal runs until the end of July.

Don’t see your favorite stop? Try Googling it! You just might stumble on a great deal and celebrate freedom from high prices!

