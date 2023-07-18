How much of your clothing do you buy on Amazon?

OK, since we all know by now that Amazon seems to run the world, it only makes sense that we (humans) shop there for our clothes too, right? Amazon does have some nice clothes… and not having to go into a store does sound pretty nice…

Do you shop for any clothing items on Amazon? If so, how much of your clothing do you buy? All of it? A few items here and there? Or have you never bought any clothes on Amazon?

There are some things we like to buy on Amazon. Like this American flag T-shirt that’s made out of RVs (seriously, it’s cool). Or, yaknow, if you really, really, really like hot dogs… there’s always this.