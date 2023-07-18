Jayco motorhomes recalled: Windshield wipers could fail

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Entegra Coach Accolade, Accolade XL, Jayco Seneca, and Seneca Prestige recreational vehicles. The windshield wipers on the motorhomes may fail, resulting in dangerous reduced driver visibility.

Reduced driver visibility due to the loss of the windshield wiper function would increase the risk of a crash which could result in injury or worse to the occupants of the RV or others. As many as 1,205 vehicles may be affected by the recall.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect and replace the windshield wiper arms, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 11, 2023. Owners may also contact Jayco’s customer service department at 1-800-283-8267.

Notes

Owners of the affected RVs may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

