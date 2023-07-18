15 easy griddle recipes for your next RV trip

By Cheri Sicard

Johnny Brunet of Griddle with Johnny has produced a terrific video highlighting 15 quick and easy-to-make camping griddle recipes.

I know that griddles are among our readers’ favorite RV kitchen accessories as they allow you to make all kinds of great foods and easily cook for a crowd. Plus cleanup is simple, too.

But for those who don’t already have a griddle, Johnny says that you are going to want one after seeing the simple but delicious griddle recipes in the video below!

Johnny’s style is hardly gourmet, but his recipes make quick, easy, and tasty family fare.

True, not everyone is going to have the BIG restaurant-style griddle Johnny uses in the demonstrations. However, when it comes down to technique, a griddle is still a griddle, so Johnny’s griddle recipe suggestions can easily be adapted to RV life, regardless of whether you use your griddle outdoors or on your RV’s stovetop.

Watch the video to see Johnny put each of these recipes together.

What griddle recipes are on the menu?

#1 Easy Southwest-style breakfast burritos: These breakfast burritos are made with eggs, crumbled sausage, onions, peppers, cheese, and tortillas. The ingredients pack small but feed a crowd.

#2 Kettle corn: Kettle corn on a griddle? You bet. Johnny shows you how in the video. Wow, who knew?

#3 Amazing griddle breakfast stacks: Loosely based on a McGriddle, Johnny’s version looks better and includes hash browns and pancakes, sausage, cheese, and eggs.

#4 Eggroll in a bowl: A single-bowl meal made with ground beef, coleslaw mix, and teriyaki sauce.

#5 Chicken and bacon quesadilla with mushrooms, onions, and sauce: This one is loosely based on an Outback Steakhouse dish.

#6 Breakfast burritos version 2: Made with sausage links, eggs, potatoes, peppers, and onion.

#7 Fried bologna sandwich: I’ll pass on this one, but it’s one of Johnny’s favorites. Of course, Johnny’s is no ordinary fried bologna sandwich.

#8 Stuffed pancakes: This cream cheese stuffed pancakes with strawberries is loosely based on a Bob Evans recipe.

#9 Griddle-cooked shrimp: With shrimp in your freezer and a griddle in your kitchen (or outside your kitchen) you can quickly whip up an amazing shrimp appetizer anytime.

#10 BELT sandwiches: That stands for bacon, egg, lettuce, and tomato. Yum!

#11 Smoked sausages with peppers and onions and cheese: Make extra ’cause everyone who smells these cooking is going to want one.

#12 Ground beef cheesesteak sandwiches: Another terrific ground beef camping recipe.

#13 French toast: Johnny says the great thing about using the griddle to make French toast is that you can make about 2 loaves worth in about 10 minutes!

#14 Gyros sandwiches: The classic Middle Eastern sandwich is easy using convenience foods and a griddle.

#15 Hashbrown omelet: A creative take on the omelet theme that includes crispy hash browns.

