Thursday, July 20, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
Reader Polls

Do you have a library card?

By RV Travel
0

If you’re an avid reader, you know how vital your local library can be in fueling your addiction. (We do!) Libraries are such wonderful resources—free books?! The best!

Do you have a library card? We know it may be hard as an RVer, especially if you’re a full-timer, to have a card, but perhaps when you’re “home” you find it worth having.

Tell us in the comments if you have a card and how often you use it. Plus, have you read any books lately that you think other RVers (or anyone) may enjoy? Tell us, please!

Previous article
Homeowner accused of illegally housing people in 23 RVs in backyard

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE