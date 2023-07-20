If you’re an avid reader, you know how vital your local library can be in fueling your addiction. (We do!) Libraries are such wonderful resources—free books?! The best!

Do you have a library card? We know it may be hard as an RVer, especially if you’re a full-timer, to have a card, but perhaps when you’re “home” you find it worth having.

Tell us in the comments if you have a card and how often you use it. Plus, have you read any books lately that you think other RVers (or anyone) may enjoy? Tell us, please!