Homeowner accused of illegally housing people in 23 RVs in backyard

By RV Travel
A judge has issued an order to evacuate a property in Sylmar, a suburban neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, containing 23 RVs, including the owner’s residence, by this Sunday. The decision came swiftly after utility crews cut power to the property, which has posed health and safety risks to residents and neighbors for an extended period.

During the court session on Wednesday, a city attorney argued that portions of the property were already red-tagged, deeming it dangerous and uninhabitable due to faulty electrical connections and sewage issues. Shockingly, among the 23 RVs, 11 were found to house either small children or elderly occupants.

The homeowner, identified as Cruz Godoy, faces misdemeanor charges relating to zoning and permit violations and appeared in court on Wednesday. The pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for August 3.

Kurt Cabrera Miller, the president of the Sylmar Neighborhood Council, expressed his concern about the property’s condition, stating, “It’s unlivable. It’s been unlivable for four years, and the property owner has been allowing people to live there, which is unacceptable.” The council recently initiated efforts to assist neighboring residents in clearing out and potentially cleaning up the site.

According to RV occupants, Cruz Godoy charges them approximately $500 per month for each mobile home. Aerial images reveal that there are about 23 RVs currently on the property.

