How many pairs of shoes do you bring with you on your RV trips?

Okay, shoe lovers. It’s time for you to confess! Tell us how many pairs of shoes you bring with you when you travel in your RV. Just include your shoes, not your partner’s shoes or anyone else’s who may travel with you.

Do you just carry one or two pairs—only what you really need? Or about five or six? 10? 15? More than 15? Wow! Well, if you have that many shoes, you’ll probably want to read Nanci Dixon’s article about a place you probably haven’t thought of to store shoes in your RV… It could help you out!

If you’re willing to admit the number out loud, leave a comment and tell us exactly how many pairs of shoes you have. Thanks!