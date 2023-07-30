Sunday, July 30, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
Reader Polls

How many pairs of shoes do you bring with you on your RV trips?

By RV Travel
0

Okay, shoe lovers. It’s time for you to confess! Tell us how many pairs of shoes you bring with you when you travel in your RV. Just include your shoes, not your partner’s shoes or anyone else’s who may travel with you.

Do you just carry one or two pairs—only what you really need? Or about five or six? 10? 15? More than 15? Wow! Well, if you have that many shoes, you’ll probably want to read Nanci Dixon’s article about a place you probably haven’t thought of to store shoes in your RV… It could help you out!

If you’re willing to admit the number out loud, leave a comment and tell us exactly how many pairs of shoes you have. Thanks!

Previous article
RV Extended Warranties: Part 1: What RV mechanics really think about them

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE