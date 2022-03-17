A place you probably haven’t thought of to store shoes in your RV

Finding a place to store shoes in your RV is always a [not-so-fun] game. Having limited space to store anything is challenging. Especially challenging is finding a way to store the growing number of shoes that get kicked off at the door. We’ve finally found two ways to corral them to keep them hidden and out of our way.

We got into the habit of taking our shoes off at the door in our old motorhome that was all carpet, and now we do the same even with tile floors. It is amazing the amount of dirt that is tracked in on our shoes!

Our old motorhome could fit a shoe storage rack on its back behind one of the seats, so we could easily put our shoes there as we came in. They didn’t bounce out either when on the road.

Our new motorhome… not so much. In our new motorhome, there was no place to fit the shoe rack so it went to the back of the motorhome closet for seldom-worn shoes.

We had to find a new way to store shoes in our RV. I found clear boot trays that fit in front and behind the driver’s seat. It’s an easy, convenient place to store them when we come in from outside. And when we need to travel, we simply slide the trays full of shoes under the dining table. We found the clear ones at the container store, but Amazon has many similar ones.