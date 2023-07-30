Sunday, July 30, 2023

RV Extended Warranties: Part 1: What RV mechanics really think about them

By Dustin Simpson
Part 1: What RV mechanics really think about RV extended warranties

You’ll often hear conflicting stories about extended warranty plans. Some consumers hate them, some won’t travel without them. I recently sat down and interviewed Staci from Wholesale Warranties to talk about them.

In this episode, I share the experience from the repair center’s view. At California RV Specialists, we are fans of extended service contracts, and have seen from experience these contracts assist in taking the financial burden when things go “bump in the night.” As long as the point of failure is covered under your service plan, we are paid within a few hours of your leaving with your repaired RV.

5-part series on RV extended warranties

  • Part 1: What RV mechanics really think about RV extended warranties
  • Part 2: Wholesale Warranties | Plan offerings (more on those here)
  • Part 3: Can I get an RV extended service plan on a used RV?
  • Part 4: Coverage for trip interruptions and food spoilage
  • Part 5: What are the top RV extended warranty claims?

Please follow us on YouTube, and see our published articles on RVtravel.com

Thank you,
Dustin

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpsonhttps://calrvspecialists.com/
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
RV Travel Newsletter Issue 1115

