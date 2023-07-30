RV Extended Warranties: Part 1: What RV mechanics really think about them

Part 1: What RV mechanics really think about RV extended warranties

You’ll often hear conflicting stories about extended warranty plans. Some consumers hate them, some won’t travel without them. I recently sat down and interviewed Staci from Wholesale Warranties to talk about them.

In this episode, I share the experience from the repair center’s view. At California RV Specialists, we are fans of extended service contracts, and have seen from experience these contracts assist in taking the financial burden when things go “bump in the night.” As long as the point of failure is covered under your service plan, we are paid within a few hours of your leaving with your repaired RV.

5-part series on RV extended warranties

Part 1: What RV mechanics really think about RV extended warranties

Part 2: Wholesale Warranties | Plan offerings (more on those here)

Part 3: Can I get an RV extended service plan on a used RV?

Part 4: Coverage for trip interruptions and food spoilage

Part 5: What are the top RV extended warranty claims?

Thank you,

Dustin

