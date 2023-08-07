Do you talk to yourself?

Okay, this is a safe space… you can admit to us if you talk to yourself or not. After all, we have no way of seeing how you vote in our polls.

According to WebMD, 96 percent of adults say they internally talk to themselves, and 25 percent say they talk out loud to themselves. Which category do you fall into? Or neither? Both?

We think talking to yourself is perfectly normal. The only time things could get weird is if you’re in a tightly packed RV park with all your windows open… Hmmm…

Oh, and no, talking to the dog doesn’t count…

(Diane’s son had a sign on his bedroom door many years ago: “It’s OK to talk to yourself, and it’s OK to answer yourself. But if you say, ‘Huh?’, you know you’re in trouble.”)