RV Daily Tips. Monday, August 7, 2023

Issue 2181

Today’s thought

“We take for granted the very things that most deserve our gratitude.” ―Cynthia Ozick

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is Purple Heart Day. (More in the trivia below.) And a huge “Thank you” to all of our Purple Heart readers. We honor you today and every day for your service and sacrifice to protect our freedom.

On this day in history: 1944 – IBM dedicates the first program-controlled calculator, the Automatic Sequence Controlled Calculator (known best as the Harvard Mark I).

Tip of the Day

Many RV uses for dry erase boards

By Gail Marsh

How does the old joke go? “Old teachers never die; they just lose their class.” As a former educator, I still have a few boxes of classroom supplies in our stix-n-brix basement. Recently, when sorting through a few boxes, I came across five small dry erase boards (also called whiteboards). I smiled as I remembered using them in the classroom and then suddenly had an “ah-ha moment”! There must be many RV uses for dry erase boards. Now these five dry erase boards have found a new purpose when we travel in our RV.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Why does my RV’s generator stop running while driving?

Dear Dave,

I have a 2022 Thor A.C.E. Class A motorhome and the generator shuts off while traveling. I checked all items: oil, cables, batteries, and voltage. —Eugene, 2022 Thor A.C.E. 33.1

RV Reviews

HE’S BAAACK! Tony (Barthel) is back with all-new RV reviews. His reviews will appear in the Monday and Wednesday editions this newsletter (RV Daily Tips), and the Sunday edition of the RV Travel newsletter. Make sure you’re signed up for the newsletters to read the RV reviews.

Full review of the 2024 Chinook Bayside RV, a Class B RV with a dry bath

By Tony Barthel

While much of the RV industry is sitting back holding their breath, Class B RVs are still doing okay depending on whom you ask. Today’s RV review is of one of the larger Class B RVs on the market, the Chinook Bayside TB. Based on the Ford Transit platform, the company uses the largest version of this vehicle on which to base the Bayside TB.

While some look to Class B RVs as something very drivable and compact, this one is not compact but it does have a unicorn feature within this category—a dry bath. That, alone, might be something that gets prospects flocking to dealerships to look at it.

In the RV shop with Dustin

The importance of having an RV seller’s inspection before it goes up for sale

Having an RV seller’s inspection before listing your RV for sale is a proactive and smart approach. Conducting an inspection will help you identify any potential issues or maintenance needs that could affect the sale or price of your RV.

Here are the reasons why getting a seller’s inspection is beneficial…

Video of the day

The future of solar? The pros and cons of solar awnings

By Cheri Sicard

Prior to this informative video from Jared Gillis of All About RVs, I had never heard of solar awnings except for this mention on RVtravel.com in June of a solar awning coming from Lippert and Renogy®, which Jared mentions. (As a side note, All About RVs is one of our readers’ FAVORITE RV YouTube channels.)

This technology is still emerging, but Jared wanted to check out some of the solar awnings currently on the market to see if they are worth it and examine the pros and cons of each. Jared also gives his overall thoughts on the topic and recommends who would best benefit from them.

Around the campfire: How fast do you drive when towing your RV?

By Gail Marsh

What is your speed when you’re towing your RV? This was the question posed to the campfire crowd a few nights ago. A robust discussion followed. My husband told the others that we usually stick to the speed limit or a bit below, depending on road and weather conditions. Read what the other RVers said, then feel free to add your two cents’ worth in the comments.

Reader poll

How satisfied are you with your life today compared to 10 years ago?

Quick Tip

Lukewarm “hot” water? Check this out

One of our regular tip contributing pals, George Bliss, mentioned a problem he’d run into. Seems the brother-in-law’s RV hot water wasn’t anything close to hot. An investigation “under the hood” revealed a problem you, too, might be having. “Once he removed the cover over the thermostats (see left side of photo), you could see that the female push-on quick disconnect, on the electrical side, was scorched. This was caused by the rub through of the insulation of the black wire (see right side of photo) where it passes next to the flange, pointed to by the “red” arrow. The flange has a very sharp edge.”

Solution? “The old quick connect was cut off, the wire was stripped back to where the insulation had been compromised and a new quick connect was added. After this, the new quick connect and the tab it connected to was pushed back to keep the wire away from the sharp flange. Another option would be to put some type of non-flammable material between the wire and flange so that rubbing did not reoccur. Several layers of electrical tape may do the trick. Before doing any work, be sure to turn the power off as this is on a 120-volt circuit.” Well, usually we don’t applaud efforts of folks to get us into hot water, but we’ll make an exception this time, George. Thanks!

Website of the day

Disneyland Camping: RV Parks and Campgrounds

You’re never too old for Disneyland! These campgrounds and RV parks are just outside the park and are the perfect place to stay when you visit the happiest place on earth. The kids and grandkids will be SO excited to stay at these. (Note: This list has not been updated since 2019, so call and make sure the parks are still open!

Recipe of the Day

Shrimp Cakes

by Lisa Johnson from Macon, GA

We have had a lot of crab cakes and tuna croquettes in our lives, but had never thought about chopping up shrimp and using that in a shrimp cake. We love the crunchiness that Panko gives to this dish! If you want to kick the heat up a notch, add cayenne pepper or even chopped jalapenos. This is a super easy and delicious dish to try at your next dinner!

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Purple Heart Day, August 7th, commemorates the oldest American military decoration for military merit. It was created during the American Revolutionary War. General George Washington introduced the Badge of Merit in 1782 to honor soldiers for exceptional actions. The badge had a heart-shaped purple silk piece with “Merit” embroidered in silver. The designer remains unknown.

Though an accurate list no longer exists, National Geographic estimated nearly 1.9 million service members earned Purple Hearts. It remains the oldest U.S. military honor, but since 1944, it’s only been awarded to those wounded or killed in combat.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“4-year-old Riley, a miniature dachshund, was the love of our life. We lost her to ‘Cushing’s Disease’ two years ago. She hated to travel in our motorhome, but loved it when we got there.” —Gary Willey

Leave here with a laugh

