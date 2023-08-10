How old were you when you met your current spouse/partner?

Have you been with your spouse or partner for a long, long time? Maybe you were high school sweethearts? Or perhaps that marriage didn’t turn out so well, or your spouse died, and you met someone else later.

We know that for many RVers, their current spouse or partner was someone they met only in recent times, perhaps after the loss of a long-time partner, even after many years of being alone, perhaps not ever expecting to fall in love again.

Many RVers are surprised to come across older couples in campgrounds and assume they’ve been together a long time, raised a family, all that. And then they start talking and hear “Oh, we met two years ago on Match.com.” It is not uncommon.

For today, we’re just curious how old you were when you met your current partner? Only answer if you are in a relationship, okay?