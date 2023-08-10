Texas woman attacked by falling snake, assaulted by hawk in unbelievable sequence of events

A snake falling from the sky?

Sometimes you know it is just not your day. But you really KNOW it’s not your day when a snake falls out of the sky, latches onto your arm and starts striking, and THEN a hawk comes down and attacks you in an attempt to retrieve the snake!

As bizarre as all that sounds, that is exactly what happened to a Silsbee, Texas, woman last week.

The Silsbee Bee, a local newspaper first reported the incident.

It is believed the hunting hawk had been carrying the snake, lost its grip, and dropped it. Peggy Jones just happened to have been directly under the reptile’s rapid downward trajectory. How’s that for luck?

When the snake connected with the shocked woman, it immediately wrapped tightly around her arm and she flailed about trying to get it off. Naturally, the snake began to strike.

Peggy’s bizarre bad luck got even worse when the hawk, believed to have been carrying the snake, swooped out of the sky in an attempt to retrieve its prey. Peggy said in an interview that she thinks it came at her four times, trying to tear the snake from her arm.

Eventually, the hawk ripped the snake away and flew off with it.

Not surprisingly, Peggy had been screaming during the entire incident and her husband came out to see what was going on. He found his wife covered in blood, snake venom, bites, and abrasions. He immediately took her to the hospital for care, where she was later released.

Peggy Jones later told local news station KSAT, “I feel like the luckiest person alive to have survived this.”

Peggy might feel lucky and we are certainly happy she did survive. But when it comes to luck, what are the odds of this ever happening in the first place?

