How often do you use a dehumidifier in your RV?

Many RVers use humidifiers while they’re in dry climates, and many RVers also use dehumidifiers when they’re in humid climates. Dehumidifiers remove moisture from the air, which helps curb the growth of molds and dust mites (and other not-so-fun things).

RVs, since moisture can get in easily because they’re so exposed to the elements, might need dehumidifiers to be used often.

How often do you use one in your RV? Please tell us in the poll below and leave a comment too, if you will, explaining the circumstances. Thanks!