RV height clearance: QUICK! What’s the height of your RV?

By Cheri Sicard

The team from Keep Your Daydream makes an excellent point in the video below about RV height clearance.

Quick! What is the height of your RV? Do you remember?

If you don’t remember the height of your RV, the time to recall is not when you are about to go under a low-clearance bridge!

It’s a simple but good tip, just in case you ever forget your RV’s height. Keep a placard posted in your vehicle with the height of your rig. That way there will be no question when approaching a low-clearance bridge whether you can clear it or not.

What? You don’t know the height of your rig? No problem. Go now and get a tape measure. We’ll wait. Then watch the video demonstration of how to measure. Then go right away and measure your rig, make a note of it, and keep in your vehicle!

To do this you will put the tape at the top of the roof and measure down. Make note. The rig in the video measured 10’3” to the gutter, then another 3 inches to the roof.

But there’s more. You also have to account for the height of the A/C or other items on the roof. In the video that added another 14 inches. When they added it together, the Keep Your Daydream rig measured 11’6”.

The demo ends at about 7 minutes into the video. The rest is a travelogue and glimpses of the family’s life on the road, which may or may not be of interest to you.

