Travel trailer stolen with RVers sleeping inside

This really happened — surely among the worst nightmares an RVer could imagine. As an Australian couple slept in their camper trailer just before midnight, thieves carjacked their tow vehicle, which was still hooked up to the RV, and sped off down the highway. The couple had been sleeping in a rest area.

“It was like something out a movie” the male camper explained to a television news reporter. The woman was tossed out of the trailer, and sustained cuts and bruises which required treatment at a nearby hospital.

As the car and trailer speeded down the road, the man was able to hold on tightly and call police. But after about five miles, the four-wheel-drive car’s clutch failed and the thieves abandoned it and escaped. At last report, the police were searching them, saying they knew who they were.

Watch the short news segment below (and perhaps consider unhitching your towable RV the next time you sleep in a rest area).