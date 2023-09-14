Some people listen to music every chance they get—silence is no fun! Others listen to music sometimes but enjoy silence sometimes too. And others don’t ever even think to put on music—silence is golden! Which kind of person are you? How important to you is listening to music?

If you feel like leaving a comment (which you know we always appreciate), please tell us when you listen to music. Is it in the shower? While you drive? While you cook dinner? All of the above? None of the above? And, as always, thanks for voting in the poll.

Oh, and if you do enjoy listening to music (especially roadtrip-themed music), check this playlist out (and scroll to the bottom for more).