Saturday, April 8, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesJust for fun
Just for fun

9 great born-to-roam road songs

By Cheri Sicard
0
Road trip playlists - 9 great born to roam songs

Welcome back to Road Trip Playlists. In this installment, we are going to look at born-to-roam songs. In other words, songs that celebrate the nomadic lifestyle.

As an RVer, you likely have this wandering spirit to one degree or another, but some of us are simply wired to wander.

I fall firmly into this category myself. I often hear people saying how great it is to get home after a trip. Not me. I’m the one who never wants to go home. In fact, I am not even sure where “home” is anymore.

As usual, I will try to pick songs in a variety of styles/genres. Although, that said, looking at my hours and hours of road trip songs on my personal road songs playlist, a lot of them seem to fall into the country genre, and so it is in the Born-to-Roam playlist (but not all).

I will also try to mix it up with songs you probably already know and love along with others you may have never heard of.

If you have other “Born-to-Roam” travel songs that fit this category, drop them in the comments below.

In the meantime, turn up the volume and enjoy!

Here’s a quick peak at the songs on the Born-to-Roam road trip playlist

  • Ramblin’ Fever by Merle Haggard
  • King of the Road by Roger Miller
  • Heart Like a Truck by Lainey Wilson
  • No Roots by Alice Merton
  • Willin’ by Little Feat
  • I’m a Rambling Man by Waylon Jennings
  • Rambling Man by The Allman Brothers
  • Traveler by Chris Stapleton
  • Wanderin’ Star by Lee Marvin

Ramblin’ Fever by Merle Haggard

Merle Haggard has “Rambling Fever” in his blood and as any nomad knows, “There ain’t no kind cure for that disease!” Merle’s song personifies the life of someone who just HAS to roam.

King of the Road by Roger Miller

Roger Miller’s 1964 classic about a hobo who seems perfectly happy with his nomadic life is a great sing-along-in-the-car tune to get the whole family in the mood for a road trip!

Heart Like a Truck by Lainey Wilson

There are a lot of great country road songs, but overall this is not a favorite genre of mine. Nonetheless, Lainey Wilson’s 100% country declaration Heart Like a Truck truly understands me and I always find myself cranking up the volume when it comes on. If you are a true nomad, you’re sure to relate, as well.

No Roots by Alice Merton

I am sure Alice Merton’s rocking “No Roots” is not actually about RVing, but growing up in and around the circus, that is what immediately came to mind for me the first time I heard it. Her song resonates with me as I, too, never developed roots or loyalty to any one place (and for me that is a good thing). Alice sings about her home never being on the ground, and neither are RVs!

Willin’ by Little Feat

Little Feat’s classic song Willin’ has been covered by a lot of people—in my opinion, to varying degrees of success. Case in point, Linda Ronstadt has a beautiful voice but is hard to believe in the lyrics to this song. Little Feat also released several versions of the song themselves. A little bit of music trivia, Lowell George wrote Willin’ when he was still part of the Mothers of Invention but first recorded it with his new band Little Feat.

I’m a Rambling Man by Waylon Jennings

One of Waylon’s most beloved hits, the upbeat country classic will resonate with a lot of folks while giving others fair warning: “Don’t mess around with a rambling man!”

Ramblin’ Man by The Allman Brothers Band

The Allman Brothers hope you will understand that when it is time for leaving, they were born rambling men. Time to hit the road with this Southern rock classic blasting on the sound system!

Traveller by Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton may not know where he is going, but he’s got to go in this terrific country track that’s a worthy next-generation follow-up to songs like Rambling Man and Ramblin’ Fever, albeit in Chris’s one-of-a-kind “smooth as Tennessee Whiskey” voice.

Wand’rin Star by Lee Marvin

The late actor Lee Marvin was not widely known as a vocalist, and for good reason. Nonetheless, he gives it a go in the closing song of the 1969 movie version of Lerner and Loew’s Paint Your Wagon. This was a favorite childhood movie of mine and this was my absolute favorite song from it.

Hmmmm, preparing this playlist has been psychologically enlightening for me as far as tracing the roots of my wanderlust and commitment phobia!

What are your favorites? What other born-to-roam songs would you add to this road trip playlist? Drop them in the comments below.

Coming next time to Road Trip Playlists

  • The Road Tripping Roadside America Playlist

Previously in Cheri’s Road Trip Playlists

##RVT1099

Cheri Sicard
Cheri Sicardhttps://cannademy.com/
Cheri Sicard is the author 8 published books on topics as diverse as US Citizenship to Cannabis Cooking. Cheri grew up in a circus family and has been RVing on and off her entire life.
Previous article
Reading the owner’s manual, NOT trusting social media, will solve many RV problems
Next article
Two new Winnebagos, both identical, but with different names. Huh?

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE