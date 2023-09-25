If you could RV around one of these countries, which would you choose?

In our poll below, we’ve listed a few popular places to RV around the globe. Wouldn’t it be fun to RV around Iceland? Or wine-taste around France? Count sheep as you drive past in New Zealand? We sure think so!

Even if international travel isn’t possible for you right now, hey, it doesn’t hurt to dream! We’re planning about 15 trips in our heads before we fall asleep at night. Are you doing the same?

We know there are hundreds of places you could RV around, but if you had to pick a place from the list below, where would you pick to travel? We’re curious to know.