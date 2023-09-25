RV Daily Tips. Monday, September 25, 2023

Issue 2216

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, RV videos, product reviews and more. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“The trouble is if you don’t spend your life yourself, other people spend it for you.” ―Peter Shaffer

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Quesadilla Day!

On this day in history: 1890 – The United States Congress establishes Sequoia National Park.

Did you see the news? Click here for the latest news for RVers.

Tip of the Day

Navigating RV life as we age; tips for overcoming the obstacles

By Gail Marsh

A recent “tweak” in my back sidelined me. I took a week off from our latest construction project to recuperate. The incident reminded me that I’m no spring chicken! I’m rushing headlong into “old hen” territory. I don’t like it, but there it is. I’m getting older, and my recovery stint got me thinking about navigating RV life as we age.

Of course, the best thing an RVer can do is take good care of themselves—health-wise: Eat right. Exercise. Visit your healthcare professional once a year. We all know the drill. We need to DO it!

Once you put a checkmark beside the aforementioned basics, are there other tips for navigating RV life as we age? You bet! It’s essential to make adjustments so that your RV lifestyle remains safe, enjoyable, and comfortable even as you grow older.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

The RV’s macerator pump quit, valve is leaking, black tank is full. Help!

Dear Dave,

My macerator pump motor failed and needs to be replaced. The problem now is a leaking waste valve and a full black tank. I can’t isolate the pump. How do I evacuate the black tank to replace the pump and install a new valve? —Michael, 2019 Winnebago Era

Read Dave’s answer

RV Reviews

Sneak preview: Coachmen Freedom Express 298FDS – counter and storage galore

By Tony Barthel

Today’s RV review isn’t about a product that you can rush out and buy this afternoon. Instead, we’re looking at a prototype—but it is something that’s coming soon. Not to a theater near you, but potentially to an RV dealer near you. Essentially what we have is a large travel trailer with a mid kitchen and a front dinette.

This is a floor plan that I had in my 1970 Aristocrat and one I really like for a lot of reasons. Why?

Click here to find out

In the RV Shop with Dustin

Fifth wheel pin box and front cap inspection

By Dustin Simpson

Join me in the RV shop in this video as I inspect the fifth wheel pin box on this Alliance fifth wheel. Note the telltale signs of flex in the pin box and front cap of this beautiful fifth wheel trailer. There are a lot of different types of fifth wheel pin boxes, but much of the maintenance will be the same or very similar.

Click here to read more and watch

Video of the day

Cautionary tales: Epic RV fails you just have to see to believe!

By Cheri Sicard

RVing can be great when things go well, but when things go wrong, boy, oh boy, can they ever go wrong! I find it’s a good idea to remind myself of that from time to time so I don’t get complacent or too comfortable. This compilation of epic RV fails can do just that for all of us.

The team from the Epic Trucking Fails YouTube channel turned their sights on RVs and boy, is it ever eye-opening. While the host’s presentation and voiceover commentary is a bit (OK, a lot) annoying, the clips are nonetheless enlightening.

Click here to watch and weep!

Know Your RV: Sanitize your “new” used RV fresh water tank

In the market for a used RV? That’s how many get into the RV lifestyle. Careful shopping can yield a pre-owned RV for far less than the price of a new rig. In many cases, “new” rigs come with factory-equipped glitches that can take forever to get rid of. Buy used and, hopefully, those problems have been fixed. A thorough inspection is always in order before you buy, but even if you hire the inspection out to a pro, there’s likely one thing you’ll never see: the inside of the fresh water tank. We highly recommend you sanitize your new rig’s tank and fresh water lines! Find out why, and how, here.

Reader poll

Have you ever needed emergency medical care while RVing?

Tell us here

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

This is hilarious! Can you imagine the face of the person who opens this? If you recorded their reaction and put it on YouTube you’d go viral!

Quick Tip

Keep up with—or stay ahead of—routine maintenance?

Even better than keeping up with routine maintenance, stay ahead of it. Replace your brake pads before they’re totally gone; replace belts and hoses before they break; replace wiper blades before they become totally useless. From “RVing: Less Hassle—More Joy: Secrets of Having More Fun with Your RV—Even on a Limited Budget” Available on Amazon.

Website of the day

America’s 26 Best Food Trucks

Mmmm… food. What better way to try local food than by trying out some food trucks? The food is usually affordable and is great to grab and take to a local park or campground. Additionally, here’s the best food truck in each state.

NEW FACEBOOK GROUP: RV Camping in City and County Parks

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

Recipe of the Day

French Onion Meatballs

by Elaine Bovender from Wilmington, NC

Member’s Choice! These will be a welcome addition to any party table. The flavor combination makes them taste like French onion soup! This recipe is super easy, which is an added bonus.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

New York has the most salad shops (per square root of population) in the USA, 0.2510, which is 42.5 times more than in Laredo, Texas, the city with the fewest at 0.0059. —WalletHub.com (No, we don’t know what the “square root of population” is. If someone does, please explain it to the rest of us. Thanks!)

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Heidi, our West Highland White Terrier and Florida family member, has traveled to 22 states and five provinces in Canada. Loves to travel on the passenger dash and makes herself at home where she travels. Picture taken on Mackinac Island.” —Michael L Parks

HELP! We’re running low on photos! Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Sunday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

The best trash can for your car or RV

Don’t let trash litter your car or RV! This small trash can is made for cars and can be attached to either a headrest or the center console with adjustable straps. When it’s not being used, it collapses flat. The trash can is leakproof and waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about anything spilling. This could also be used as a storage container for drinks, snacks or even pet toys. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

One could argue that all cemeteries are useful. But this one is especially so — in Useful, Missouri!

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the Latest News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising. Information here

Help desk: Contact us

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in many affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of the potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.